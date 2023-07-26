Kiev Officially Claims Responsibility for Crimean Bridge Blast

The bridge was damaged by a truck bomb explosion on October 8 last year.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Wednesday claimed responsibility for the deadly terrorist attack on the Russia's Crimean bridge last October.

The head of Ukraine's main intelligence and security agency, Vasiliy Malyuk, said SBU was behind the sabotage operation. "The destruction of the Crimean bridge is one of our achievements," Malyuk stated.

His comments came during a televised ceremony to unveil a new postage stamp commemorating wartime special forces operations. In this regard, the official showed confidence that "unique special operations carried out by the SBU will give stories for new postage stamps."

The Crimean bridge was damaged by a truck bomb explosion on October 8 last year. The powerful explosion left several civilians dead and caused severe damage to the infrastructure.

"This is one of our realizations, namely the destruction of the Crimean Bridge on October 8 last year," said Vasily Malyuk. — Leandro Romão �������� (@lromao_ptbr) July 26, 2023

A few hours after the explosion, Ukrpochta, the Ukrainian national postal service, released a stamp commemorating the event. Despite being widely celebrated among senior Ukrainian officials and the Ukrainian population, the explosion was not claimed by Kiev at the time.

Russia condemned Kiev's actions as an unequivocal "terrorist act." Earlier this month, the bridge came under another attack by two maritime drones launched by Ukrainian forces, according to Russian authorities.

The 19-km-long Crimean bridge over the Kerch Strait is the only direct link between Russia's transport network and the Crimean Peninsula.