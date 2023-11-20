Essequibo Referendum Drill Broke Participation Records

The simulation was a true electoral celebration, characterized by civility, unity, peace, and harmony, said the Venezuelan authorities.

On Sunday, Elvis Amoroso, the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), announced that citizen participation in the Essequibo referendum drill was three times higher than in any previous electoral simulation conducted in Venezuela.

While assessing the day's events, Amoroso expressed that the referendum simulation was a true electoral celebration, characterized by civility, unity, peace, and harmony.

As of Sunday night, Venezuelans were still waiting to cast their votes, even though the simulation had already concluded in over 97 percent of the polling stations.

Amoroso emphasized that the electoral program was fully executed, and the simulation adhered to the provisions of the Venezuelan constitution and electoral law.

The simulation also met the requirements for electoral process guarantees outlined in the Barbados Agreement signed with the political opposition. Therefore, he expressed satisfaction on behalf of the National Electoral Council and the Venezuelan government for the results of this electoral drill.

Venezuela carries out a drill on Essequibo Referendum.



“The world is realizing the transparency of our electoral system,” the CNE President pointed out. pic.twitter.com/5Ihg2NpW6I — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 19, 2023

Amoroso highlighted that Venezuela has the world's most reliable electoral system due to its transparency, legality, and technical proficiency. Consequently, the country is fully prepared for the consultative referendum scheduled for December 3.

Previously, Amoroso informed that the simulation's hours for the Essequibo referendum were extended on Sunday afternoon because there were still people waiting in line to vote. He noted the significant turnout and unity of the Venezuelan people, stating that polling stations were kept open until the last person in line could vote.

The National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, who is also the coordinator of the "All Venezuela" Campaign Command, emphasized that the electoral simulation exceeded all previous expectations.

He participated in the simulation by casting his vote and commended the efficient electoral system. Rodriguez expressed gratitude to Venezuelans for their fervent civic expression and declared that a wonderful chapter had been written in this South American country's political and electoral history.

Delcy Rodriguez, the vice president of Venezuela, highlighted that the Essequibo referendum simulation was a celebration for peace, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Genesis Garvett, the spokesperson for the "All Venezuela" Campaign Command, described the civic atmosphere as a celebration of pride in being Venezuelan and defending the country's territory, specifically Guayana Esequiba.

In the context of the mock voting for the consultative referendum on the #EssequiboTerritory to be held in #Venezuela ���� on December 3, a voting center was set up at the Bolivarian University of Venezuela in Caracas for this purpose.



Here are some images��. pic.twitter.com/RAFSO3GCCh — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 19, 2023

Through the simulation carried out across 2,322 electoral tables nationwide, Venezuelan citizens familiarized themselves with five questions for the consultative referendum:

1. Do you agree to reject, by all legal means, the fraudulent claim presented in the 1899 Paris Arbitration Award, aiming to deprive us of our Guayana Esequiba?

2. Do you support the 1966 Geneva Agreement as the only valid legal instrument for a practical solution to the Venezuela-Guyana controversy over the territory of Guayana Esequiba?

3. Do you agree with Venezuela's historical stance of not recognizing the International Court of Justice's jurisdiction in resolving the territorial controversy over Guayana Esequiba?

4. Do you agree to oppose, through legal means, Guyana's claim to unilaterally dispose of a sea pending delimitation, illegally and in violation of international law?

5. Do you support the creation of the Guayana Esequiba state and the implementation of an accelerated comprehensive care plan for the current and future population of that territory, including granting citizenship and identity cards in accordance with the Geneva Agreement and International Law, thereby incorporating said state into the map of Venezuelan territory?