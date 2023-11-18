Colombian President Gustavo Petro visits Venezuela

The two leaders will discuss about, climate change, migration and the sanctions aginst Venezuela
On a fourth visit to the Bolivarian Nation, today, the Colombian President Gustavo Petro arrived to Venezuela for an official visit and bilateral exchange with his counterpart Nicolas Maduro.
Petro and his wife were received by Nicolas Maduro and the Venezuela's First Lady, Cecil Flores in the Miraflores Palace. The Colombian President is travelling as well with Alvaro Leyva, his Chancellor, the President of ECOPETROL, and other functionaries.
During the visit, topics such as climate change, migration, and the Sanctions imposed by the Northamerican imperialism will be discussed.
On the other hand, Gustavo Petro participated in the Venezuela Iternational Fair Book(FILVEN), that by first time it is dedicated to the Gabriel Garcia Marquez's land.
He stressed that "Latin America began to change everywhere, except in Colombia, Colombia was anchored to the past, in fact, the Constitution of 1991, still in force, is fiction, it is like a book by Gabriel García Márquez, they are written words and cannot be apply in Colombia.”
