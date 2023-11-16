Russia and Venezuela Cooperate to Strengthen Their Resilience

Venezuela's current economic problems are provoked by the U.S. illegitimate restrictions, Russian FM Lavrov said.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov said that cooperation between Russia and Venezuela should serve to strengthen the resilience of both countries' national economies amid Western sanctions.

"We have a common opinion that our bilateral cooperation should contribute to increasing the stability of our national economies, against the backdrop of the massive sanctions campaign unleashed by the West," Lavrov said.

Both countries agreed on taking practical measures to expand bilateral trade, investment and business cooperation, in light of the current challenges, he added at a press conference following talks with the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Ministry Yvan Gil in Moscow.

Stressing that Venezuela's current economic problems are provoked by the U.S. illegitimate restrictions, Lavrov said the cooperation would further help strengthen the technological sovereignty of both states and facilitate the implementation of import substitution programs.

�� #LIVE: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Yvan Gil hold a joint news conference following talks in Moscow �������� https://t.co/1dd4duRYD3 — MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia) November 16, 2023

The Russian minister agreed with Gil on practical steps to expand trade and investment cooperation, as well as to promote business-to-business ties taking into consideration the current reality and the immediate as well as long-term objectives.

"We have devised many projects in oil extraction and developing natural gas deposits, as well as in agriculture, medicine, pharmaceuticals, communications, space and new technology," Lavrov said.

We agreed to step up our ties in all these sectors in terms of both their pace and scale as per the resolutions of the 17th meeting of the Russia-Venezuela High-Level Intergovernmental Commission, held on October 16, 2023," he said.

"The West has used illegal sanctions to undermine the sovereignty of both countries," Gil said, confirming that Russia and Venezuela will expand their bilateral trade, economic and political cooperation, and move towards de-dollarization and settlements in national currencies.