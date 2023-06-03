Erdoğan Takes Oath as Türkiye’s President

"For the next five years, we will continue to work heartily to realize our vision of the Century of Türkiye"

On Saturday, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was sworn in as the President of Turkey in Ankara, the capital of the country.

After the inauguration ceremony held at the parliamentary establishment, President Erdoğan embarked on a visit to Anitkabir - the final resting place of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye.

The President of Türkiye, Erdoğan, inscribed in the memorial book of the mausoleum that the recently concluded elections, providing a "vote of confidence" for the presidential government system, symbolize the inauguration of a new era for the country.

"For the next five years, we will continue to work heartily to realize our vision of the Century of Türkiye," he added, referring to the length of his term, and the term of parliament, where his party and its allies have a majority of seats.

President Erdoğan reiterated his commitment to safeguarding the enduring unity of the nation whilst forging ahead with efforts to augment and elevate the state.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan takes oath of office as Türkiye's president. pic.twitter.com/aAgdo8nkez — MD Rais Ansari (@Rais76Ansari) June 3, 2023

On Saturday evening, the forthcoming Turkish president is set to make a public declaration pertaining to the composition of the novel Cabinet.

On May 28, Turkey conducted a presidential runoff election due to the absence of a candidate achieving the requisite 50% threshold for a decisive triumph during the initial round on May 14.

According to the official results, Erdoğan emerged as the victor in the competition, securing 52. 18% of the total votes. His opponent, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, attained 47. 82% of the ballots cast.