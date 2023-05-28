World Leaders Congratulate Erdogan on Re-Election in Türkiye

After serving as Prime Minister between 2003 and 2014, Erdogan became President in 2014. Once re-elected, he is expected to remain in office until 2028.

Shortly after the work of the electoral boards concluded, the Turkish authorities announced that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had won the runoff held in Türkiye on Sunday.

After counting 54.60 percent of the votes, the Turkish Electoral Commission President Ahmet Yener announced that Erdogan had been re-elected with 54.47 percent of the vote compared to 45.58 percent achieved by his rival, Kemal Kiliçdaroglu. Below are the reactions of some world leaders to these events.

VENEZUELA: Shortly after the official results were released, President Nicolas Maduro sent a greeting to the Turkish people and their president.

"Venezuela celebrates the victory of our brother and friend Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was victorious in the presidential and parliamentary elections in Türkiye," he said.

"We congratulate the Turkish people on this victory and we wish to continue working together to build the new world. Long live Türkiye!"

Erdogan's lead in the presidential election has sparked nationwide celebrations in Turkey. From Istanbul to Gaziantep, citizens have taken to street to celebrate the results.



Unofficial data signals a resounding victory for President Erdogan ���� #TurkishElection2023 pic.twitter.com/HTyvLSXACF — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) May 28, 2023

QATAR: Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani congratulated President Erdogan on his victory in the elections held in Türkiye on Sunday.

"My dear brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Congratulations on your victory. I wish you success in your new term and that you achieve in it what the brother Turkish people aspire to in terms of progress and prosperity," he said.

"I wish for our strong relations to further our countries' development and growth," Hamad Al Thani added.

HUNGARY: "Congratulations to President Erdogan on his unquestionable election victory!" tweeted Viktor Orban, the Hungarian Prime Minister

SERBIA: President Aleksandar Vucic congratulated President Erdogan and Turkish people on election victory.

