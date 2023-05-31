Iran & Türkiye Presidents Looking to Expand Bilateral Relations

"...the relations between Türkiye and Iran, in various fields, will “definitely” progress with enhanced vigor..."

On Tuesday, according to a statement published on the website of the Iranian president's office, the Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, expressed their willingness and determination to expand bilateral ties and foster regional cooperation.

During a telephone exchange, Raisi extended his congratulations to Erdoğan on his successful re-election as Türkiye’s President, whilst simultaneously expressing his aspirations for the deepening and intensified collaboration between the two nations in the areas of economy, politics, security, culture, and trade throughout Erdoğan's forthcoming tenure.

Raisi has urged the expeditious advancement of such cooperation to protect the interests of regional states, while referring to “the effective role” of regional collaboration between the two nations in safeguarding and enhancing regional stability and security.

Erdoğan affirmed that the relations between Türkiye and Iran, in various fields, will “definitely” progress with enhanced vigor. He also expressed Ankara's readiness to continue with regional collaboration with Tehran in order to attain positive and impactful outcomes in order to maintain stability in the region.

President Erdoğan also expressed Türkiye’s interest in expanding economic and trade cooperation with Iran.

On Sunday, Erdoğan achieved re-election as the President of Turkey following a runoff election with a triumph in securing 55.8 percent of the votes cast, thereby earning an extension of his tenure by an additional term of five years.

On Sunday, Raisi conveyed felicitations to Erdoğan for his election triumph and demonstrated optimism for the enhancement of the "friendly" bilateral relations during his new tenure.

According to statements made by both presidents, said bilateral relations will be further strengthened due to the historical, cultural, and religious ties between the two countries, on top of good neighboring, reciprocated honor, and shared interests.