81 Nations to be Present at Erdoğan’s Inauguration Ceremony

Erdoğan is set to undertake the oath ceremony at the Grand National Assembly

On Jun 3, the swearing-in ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be celebrated and numerous dignitaries and organizations representatives representing 81 nations at a high-level forum.

The forthcoming inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Complex is poised to attract an assemblage of global figures comprising 50 heads of state, 13 prime ministers, parliamentary and ministerial-level envoys.

Emissaries of international organizations will also be present in the ceremony, including the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

At 1400 local time of Türkiye, Erdoğan is set to undertake the oath ceremony at the Grand National Assembly, marking the commencement of his second term in office. Devlet Bahçeli, the Temporary Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, will confer him the mandate.

Upon the conclusion of the ceremony, President Erdoğan plans to pay a visit to Anıtkabir at 1500 hours, after which he will attend the Inauguration Ceremony at the Presidential Complex at precisely 1700 hours.

President Erdoğan will be the host to a dinner at Cankaya Palaca, the former residence of the Turkish presidents, after the ceremony, which is scheduled to commence at approximately 1900 hours local time zone.

On the preceding Sunday, Erdoğan emerged triumphant in a presidential runoff election, securing 52. 18% of the popular vote. Based on the ultimate outcomes disclosed by the Supreme Election Council of the nation, the opposition nominee Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu garnered 47.82% of the total votes cast.