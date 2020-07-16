El Salvador: Health Workers Demand Protective Equipment

The Rosales Hospital staff demanded that their biosecurity be guaranteed amidst the pandemic.

Doctors working at El Salvador's main public specialized health center, the Rosales Hospital, demanded that President Nayib Bukele's administration respect their rest hours and provide them with two-level protective equipment.

Given that the COVID-19 pandemic has already killed over 70 doctors and nurses, the Rosales Hospital Physician Union (SIMEHR) insists on the need to improve specializing medical care to both avoid further loss of professionals and achieve efficient care for patients.

Since March, the SIMEHR representatives have suggested that specialized health centers stay out of the care scheme for COVID-19 patients. This proposal, however, was not carried out, which has accelerated the health care system's collapse.

Besides being a consequence of the government's lack of understanding, that collapse reflects the lack of an "adequate, technical, and scientific leadership to face the health emergency," the SIMEHR said.

#ElSalvador | Our teams have witnessed rapidly worsening conditions related to the effects of #COVID19 on people’s health, and the health system is close to collapsing. https://t.co/Wa359ZLLaG — MSF International (@MSF) July 12, 2020

The doctors also asked the authorities that the work shifts be respected so that all employees can protect themselves from possible new infections.

"The administration did not want to carry out a timely audit to find out the health system's real conditions. An such an omission did not reveal its true deficiencies," they pointed out

So far, in El Salvador, about 11,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and around 298 have died from this disease.