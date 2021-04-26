El Salvador: LGBTI Community Rejects Trans Activist's Murder

Over 600 LGBTI people have been murdered in El Salvador since 1993. Around 68 percent of the victims were trans women.

El Salvador's Comcavis Trans, a social organization protecting the rights of transgender women, denounced the murder of activist Zashy Zuley del Cid and urged authorities to investigate this hate crime.

"We condemn the murder of Zachy, who was a member of the 'Perlas de Oriente' LGBTI Collective. We express our solidarity with her family and friends, and we join their demands for justice," the NGO stated.

The activist was attacked by unknown subjects in the San Miguel department early Sunday morning. Local authorities have not provided further details on the crime.

"We demand an end to the targeted killings of the LGBTI community members. The government must ensure that this and other hate crimes are not shelved. We deserve respect and equality," the organization added.

Condenamos el asesinato de Zachy Zuley del Cid, mujer trans integrante del Colectivo LGBTI Perlas de Oriente. Expresamos nuestra solidaridad con su familia y compañerxs y nos unimos a sus reclamos de justicia en este nuevo hecho de odio que enluta nuestra comunidad.