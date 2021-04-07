El Salvador Receives CoronaVac Vaccines Donation From China

El Salvador's Health Minister Francisco Alabi on Tuesday received a batch of 150,000 CoronaVac vaccines donated by China.
RELATED:
El Salvador Tightens Penalties for Illegal Migration Promoters
Previously, this Central American country received 2 million doses from the Chinese Sinovac pharmaceutical. The latest shipment became number fifth since the start of mass vaccination on March 17.
CoronaVac vaccines will be administered to adults over 50 years old and people with chronic diseases, which are the group with the most health complications.
"The donation demonstrates the successes in anti-pandemic cooperation... China is a good friend and partner of El Salvador and is willing to offer more support and selfless help," China's Ambassador Ou Jianhong said.
The Central American nation had received 1.1 million out of 7 million COVID-19 vaccines already agreed with several producers. At least 2 million doses will be delivered by AstraZeneca and other vaccines through the COVAX facility.
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele assured that 4.5 million Salvadorans would be immunized this year. Since February, over 160,000 frontline health workers have been vaccinated.
As of Wednesday morning, the country had confirmed 65,491 COVID-19 cases and 2,037 related fatalities.