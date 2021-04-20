Over 1,000 People Had a Violent Death in El Salvador Last Year

There were five murders of LGTBI members, 75 femicides, and 362 victims of gang violence.

In El Salvador, the Attorney General's Office (FGR) reported that 1,324 people died in violent incidents last year, 362 of whom were victims of gang violence.

The figure reflects 3.6 violent deaths per day in 2020, a situation that climbed to 3.8 murders per day in the first two months of this year.

FGR detailed that 1,170 of the victims were men, 130 were women, and in 24 cases were impossible to determine the gender as the remains were in an advanced state of decomposition.

At least 75 cases classified as femicides, and five victims belonged to the LGBTI community.

FGR also specified that 89 victims died in armed confrontations. This figure includes gang members who clashed with security forces, criminals who lost their lives in a criminal act or because their victim acted in legitimate self-defense.

Regarding casualties in security forces personnel, the report showed that 11 policemen and six soldiers were killed by gang groups in different circumstances.

San Salvador, Santa Ana, La Libertad, Sonsonate, San Miguel, Ahuachapan, and Usulutan were the municipalities with the highest homicide rates.