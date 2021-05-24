Egypt Receives Raw Materials To Produce Sinovac Vaccines

Thanks to Chinese international cooperation, Egypt will become the first African country to produce the COVID-19 vaccines.

Egypt received the first batch of raw materials to manufacture China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine and a new shipment of Sinopharm doses.

Previously, Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed announced that her country will start locally producing the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in June, and the first 2 million doses will be produced at the plants of the Egyptian Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (VACSERA).

"VACSERA will produce over 5 million doses of Sinovac vaccine in two months, and 40 million doses within a year," Zayed said, adding that the arrival of raw materials of Sinovac vaccine as ushering in "a new chapter of bilateral ties."

The local end-product will be distributed to medical centers across Egypt in two months after being assessed by the Egyptian Drug Authority. After meeting Egypt's own needs, vaccines produced in Egypt will be exported to other countries in the Middle East and Africa to help fight the pandemic.

China's Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang said that Egypt will become the first African country to cooperate with China to produce the COVID-19 vaccines.

He also called on the international community to lend more hands to Africa by providing epidemic prevention materials, medicines, technology, and funds to ensure the accessibility and affordability of vaccines.

In early March, the most populous Arab country began to vaccinate elderly people and patients with chronic diseases. So far, Egypt has reported 252,690 COVID-19 cases and 14,670 related deaths.