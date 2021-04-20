Sinovac Vaccine 80% Effective Against COVID-19-Related Death

According to the study released by the Chilean government on Friday, the Sinovac vaccine is also 67 percent effective in preventing symptomatic infection, 85 percent effective in preventing hospitalizations, and 89 percent in preventing patients from entering intensive care units.
Chinese top diplomat to #Somalia Qin Jian, embassy staff receive COVID19 jabs at a city hospital. The federal government has started inoculating its citizens using #Sinovac, a coronavirus vaccine manufactured by #Sinopharm, a Chinese owned company. �������� pic.twitter.com/8DBYxSiaL2