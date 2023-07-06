Egypt: President Sisi interference in Constitution

Anyone who criticizes the power of al-Sissi or the army will exposed to political percussion. Anyone can be arrested. Once in prison, there is no legal process, and it is not known when you will be released.

On July 3, 2013, a military coup overthrew Egypt's first democratically elected president. Since then, his successor Abdelfatah al Sisi has modified the Constitution to restrict freedoms and suppress all opposition. According to Human Right Watch “there are at least 60,000 political prisoners in Egypt today.”

In the chaos of the traffic in Cairo, taxi drivers no longer hide their opinion out of fear. They protest "We have no freedom in Egypt. We are fed up with al-Sisi!" one of them told Anadolu Agency. In the last decade, Egyptians were mainly concerned about the decrease of living standards.

Egypt inflation rises up to 33% in less than a year. A third of its 105 million inhabitants live below the poverty line. During all these years freedom was not a priority, as long as the Egyptians could feed themselves.

When Sisi came to power in 2013, there were many attacks," recalls Mohamed Lotfi, director of the Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms (ECRF), a human rights NGO, "Many people chose security over of freedom", he added.

The then Defense Minister, Abdelfatah al Sisi, presented himself as the solution to the threat posed by the Muslim Brotherhood, through the figure of Mohamed Morsi, the first democratically elected president in the history of Egypt.



The International Covenant on Civil & Political Rights demands humane treatment for all prisoners. It's high time #Egypt adheres to this mandate and ensures dignity and justice for those behind bars. #HumanRightsInPrisons #JusticeForAll



More: https://t.co/hNKhGzs7yU pic.twitter.com/45x1KEqBeh — Arab Organisation (@AohrUk) June 16, 2023

At that time, the ruling party "modified the Constitution, introducing articles that allowed the establishment of an Islamic State and a religious State. This decision annoyed a majority of the Egyptian people, who took to the streets to wrest power from the Muslim Brotherhood." explains Amr Alshobaky, a specialist in political Islam.

A year after being elected, Mohamed Morsi was ousted and imprisoned on July 2013. For more than a month, in the middle of fastening month of Ramadan, in the sweltering heat of Cairo, his supporters rallied to demand the return of the president.

From August 14 to 16, the military regime opened fire on protesters gathered in Rabia al Adawiyya Square, where at least 638 people died. The NGO Human Rights Watch described this crackdown as "the largest massacre in modern Egyptian history."

A state of emergency was immediately declared and the Muslim Brotherhood was classified as a "terrorist organization", which multiplied the mass trials.

For human rights activists, who were still very much aware of the "Arab spring", it was very painful to see the return of military rule.

Since then, anyone who criticizes the power of al-Sissi or the army will exposed to political percussion. Anyone can be arrested. Once in prison, there is no legal process, and it is not known when you will be released.

