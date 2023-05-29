In recent years, Oman has acted as a mediator between Iran and other countries to resolve diplomatic or political issues.

On Monday, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei stated that Iran wants to restore diplomatic relations with Egypt during a conversation with the Omani Sultan, Haitham bin Tareq, who is visiting the Persian territory.

Bin Tareq conveyed to Khamenei Egypt's readiness to resume relations with Iran, broken since the triumph of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, when Cairo welcomed the deposed Shah.

"We welcome this position and we don't see any problem with it," Khamenei replied to Bin Tareq, who arrived in Tehran after visiting Cairo on Sunday.

Iranian and Egyptian representatives have held meetings in recent months to repair ties between the two countries. The last bilateral meeting took place in Baghdad this month.

The Russian Minister of Economic Development, Maxim Reshetnikov, confirmed that the Eurasian Economic Union is negotiating to establish free trade zones with the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Indonesia , including Serbia and Iran



Currently, the two countries have charge d'affaires in their respective embassies, but not ambassadors. In recent years, Oman has acted as a mediator between Iran and other countries to resolve diplomatic or political issues.

Thanks to recent diplomatic mediation processes, Iran and Belgium exchanged prisoners in Muscat on Friday, after months of negotiations.

The possible restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Egypt is announced shortly after Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to normalize their diplomatic relations in March.