Egypt Evacuates 436 Nationals From Sudan Amid Deadly Clashes

On Sunday, the Egyptian authorities conducted an evacuation of 436 Egyptian nationals from Sudan amidst the ongoing and intense conflict in the adjacent country.

According to a declaration released by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, the evacuation of the individuals of Egyptian nationality was carried out through terrestrial means in collaboration with the Sudanese authorities.

Per the declaration, the Egyptian diplomatic outposts located in Khartoum, Port Sudan, and Wadi Halfa region will persevere in their coordination with Egyptian citizens residing within Sudan to effectively facilitate their safe evacuation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared the presence of Egyptian citizens within Sudan, numbering over 10,000 individuals. According to the Ministry, it is necessary to execute a meticulous, secure and systematic strategy to accomplish the safe evacuation of these individuals.

Since the commencement of the conflict, Egypt's national airline EgyptAir has ceased its air transportation services to and from Sudan's Khartoum International Airport.

Ongoing altercations persist between the Sudanese military and the paramilitary faction known as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) within the metropolis of Khartoum and its surrounding municipalities, spanning a duration of nine consecutive days. The source of contention revolves around disagreement concerning the RSF's assimilation into the national army.

As per the health ministry of Sudan, the violent confrontations have resulted in a minimum of 424 fatalities and approximately 3,730 individuals sustaining injuries as of Saturday.