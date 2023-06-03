3 Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gunfire on Israel-Egypt Border

"...the perpetrator has been identified as an Egyptian law enforcement officer..."

On Saturday, an altercation transpired at the border between Israel and Egypt, resulting in the demise of three Israeli soldiers and a member of the Egyptian security forces, as reported by official statements released by the respective military entities.

According to a report issued by the Egyptian military, on Saturday, the altercation occurred between Egyptian security forces and drug smugglers near the border with Israel.

According to an official statement by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), the perpetrator responsible for the death of three soldiers has been identified as an Egyptian law enforcement officer.

The perpetrator initially took the lives of two military personnel, one male and one female, who were fulfilling their duties at a border outpost. Subsequently, during a pursuit to capture the individual, a third soldier was fatally shot in the midst of a gunfire altercation.

According to official statements, an additional Israeli soldier sustained minor injuries and the Egyptian assailant was "neutralized" by the military forces.

"A member of the Egyptian security was killed in the shootout and another two Israeli soldiers were injured," the army spokesman Gharib Abdel-Hafez said in a statement.

Both armies said an investigation into the incident is underway.

Yoav Gallant, Israeli Defense Minister, said on Twitter that he has held a situation assessment with other defense officials, "the IDF "will investigate the incident as required," he said.

The two nations possess security relations as a result of a covenant of peace that was signed in 1979. The military forces of the State of Israel frequently undertake search-and-arrest operations along the common border to prevent illicit activities, namely the smuggling of drugs and weapons.