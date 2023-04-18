Chinese Embassy Organizes Ramadan Charity Event in Egypt

"...to alleviate the impact of inflation, in conjunction with increased energy and food costs..."

On Sunday, the Chinese Embassy in Egypt, along with the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Egypt, initiated a philanthropic enterprise aimed at provisioning less fortunate Egyptians with food during the holy month of Muslim of Ramadan.

According to the organizers, charitable organizations distributed a sum of 8,000 food baskets to recipients residing in eight governorates of Egypt.

At a gathering in Cairo that involved the distribution of food baskets, the Ambassador of China to Egypt, Liao Liqiang, articulated that the "Chinese-Egyptians Shoulder-to-Shoulder" charitable endeavor echoes the "Shoulder-to-Shoulder" initiative of the Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.

This initiative seeks to alleviate the impact of inflation, in conjunction with increased energy and food costs, on the populace.

According to Liao, the aforementioned occasion serves as a manifestation of the benevolent sentiments and amiable disposition of the Chinese populace towards the Egyptian people.

Additionally, Liao posits that the progression of the relations between China and Egypt, as well as their cooperative endeavors encompassing elevated levels of practicality, will yield mutually advantageous consequences for both nations.

Tamer Samy, the representative of the Minister of Social Solidarity of Egypt, expressed his deep appreciation and laudation towards the Chinese host of the Ramadan charity event, emphasizing its pivotal role in underscoring the robust and dynamic relationship between the two nations.

Mamdouh Shaaban, the Director-General of the Orman Association, a non-governmental charitable organization in Egypt, commended the cordial relationship, prevalent in the realm of friendship, between China and Egypt.

The two countries have been "shoulder to shoulder" since they established diplomatic relations nearly 70 years ago, he said.