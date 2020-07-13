Pelosi Criticizes Trump Over Calls For School Reopening

The President seeks to restart education when COVID-19 contagion is increasing across the U.S.

The U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi Monday accused President Donald Trump of putting children's health at risk by sending them to school in fall.

Pelosi called for mandatory federal guidelines on reopening schools amid the coronavirus outbreak, at a time when contagion is increasing across the country.

“Going back to school presents the biggest risk for the spread of the virus. If there are guidelines established by the Center for Decease Control (CDC) they should be compulsory requirements.”

On May 19, CDC prompted guidelines to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spread at schools. Last week, however, Trump attacked them by saying measures were too rigid, expensive, and impractical.

This is where we are. It’s despicable.



The President is literally retweeting Chuck Woolery saying that his own CDC and doctors are lying to us about the coronavirus to harm the economy and the election.



It’s literally going to cost lives.



Twitter needs to do something. pic.twitter.com/Rv6NdtMLcM — Shaun King (@shaunking) July 13, 2020

“We know that schools across the country look very different and that there’s not going to be a one-size-fits-all approach to everything,” Pelosi said.

Her allegations came after the Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Sunday repeatedly refused to confirm if states and school districts should follow the CDC guidelines.

“The president and his administration are messing with the health of our children. We all want our children to go back to school, parents do and children do. But they must go back safely,” Pelosi stressed.

As of Monday morning, the U.S. had the highest number of infections worldwide, with 3,432,586 confirmed cases, and 137,842 deaths.