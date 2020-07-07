    • Live
News > U.S.

President Trump Formalizes U.S. Withdrawal From WHO
  • President Donald Trump at the 4th of July celebrations, Washington, U.S., July 4, 2020.

    President Donald Trump at the 4th of July celebrations, Washington, U.S., July 4, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 7 July 2020 (1 hours 55 minutes ago)
In April, the White House suspended U.S. contributions to the World Health Organization.

U.S. President Donald Trump Tuesday delivered a petition to Congress to officially withdraw the country from the World Health Organization (WHO).

RELATED:

US: Trump Plays Down COVID-19's Impact on July 4th Celebrations 

New Jersey's Democratic Senator Bob Menedez, who warned about Trump’s action through social media, criticized the White House's decision, especially because it happened amid a coronavirus rebound that brings the U.S. infections to 3,069,179.

"Trump's decision takes no account of the U.S. citizens' lives or interests. He is isolating the country from the rest of the world," Menendez tweeted.

The senator added that "calling Trump's response to the pandemic chaotic and incoherent would not be enough."

In May, Trump warned that the U.S. would withdraw from the WHO because the institution failed warning in time about the pandemic's real danger. 

"The WHO tried to cover up China's virus and allowed the disease to spread around the world. Now it is a global pandemic that has cost over 100,000 U.S. citizens' lives," Trump alleged.

In April, he temporarily suspended U.S. contributions to the WHO budget, estimated at some US$450 million a year, equivalent to 15 percent of the institution's budget.

"Now is the time to support the WHO and any other humanitarian organization fighting the coronavirus," United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

