Donald Trump Bans Travel to the U.S. From Brazil

The South American country became the second most affected nation by the coronavirus in the world this weekend.

The U.S. President Donald Trump's administration announced Sunday that it is temporarily forbidding entry to the U.S. for foreigners who have visited Brazil in the last two weeks.

"Restricting entry to people who have traveled to Brazil will prevent the spread of additional infections to the U.S.," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

The new restrictions will not apply to the trade's flow between the two countries, according to the White House.

"This is not a measure against Brazil. It is a quantitative parameter previously established," Brazil's President advisor Filipe Martins said about the decision.

To date, Brazil has recorded 15,813 new cases of COVID-19 and 653 deaths in a single day. The figures total are 363,211 confirmed cases and 22,666 deaths.

The Government of Jair Bolsonaro has opposed the decree of a nationwide quarantine in order not to further stop the functioning of the economy.

However, some governors have taken measures to isolate the region.

South America is becoming the new focus of the coronavirus pandemic, especially because of the situation in Brazil.