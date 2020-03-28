The U.S. Is the First Country to Exceed 100,000 Covid-19 Cases

Meanwhile, President Trump reportedly asked former New York Yankee A-Rod for his opinion on the pandemic.

The United States became the country with the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world. As of Saturday morning, it has reported 105,019 cases, 100,765 of which are active.

There are 1,717 patients deceased and 2,537 recovered. Over the last 24 hours, there were 893 new cases and 21 patients died.

Since last Thursday, the U.S. overtook China and Italy with more than 85,000 cases. President Donald Trump indicated that the increases are due to the number of tests carried out.

"I think it is because of our tests... We test a tremendous number of people," Trump said.

The main focus of the pandemic is New York, a city whose hospitals, which lack of equipment amidst a flood of patients, are beginning to overflow.

Two things Trump has been gaslighting are lies.



1. This pandemic was unforeseeable. (Just the opposite)

2. Trumps early response was strong i.e. "closing China". https://t.co/Hz69nzAuvY — NH Brookie (@rifflerunnpool) March 28, 2020

As the Covid-19 pandemic expands, unemployment in the US is increasing. In the last week, some 3.3 million people applied for public assistance due to the loss of their jobs.

Trump announced that economic activities will return to normal in April, claiming that a "huge" recession will happen if that does not happen.

This reasoning, however, contradicts the recommendations of epidemiologists who defend the importance of social distancing to combat the disease and consider that the return to normality represents dramatic risks.

On Friday, in an attempt to stop the hail of criticism, Vice-President Mike Pence nuanced those statements saying that the resumption of economic activities in April is only an "aspiration", which depends on the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

On March 24, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the United States could become the new epicenter of the pandemic worldwide.

Meanwhile, the U.S. president reportedly asked former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez (A-Rod) for advice on how to stop the coronavirus.

“Trump phoned former Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez this week seeking help from him and his fiancé Jennifer Lopez on the coronavirus response, multiple sources tell me,” Katherine Faulders, the White House & Capitol Hill reporter for ABC, tweeted.