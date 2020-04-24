U.S. Company Develops Social Distancing Monitoring Tool

It represents a person's displacement in real-time by using red color marketers over the image.

The U.S.-based company Landing AI developed a social distance detector to facilitate the adoption of COVID-19 preventive measures.

This tool represents a person's displacement in real-time by using green and red color marketers over the image. By doing so, the AI device can show whether or not a person's distance is safe.

It also reveals the appropriate perimeter of someone's personal space, which is important given that the World Health Organization (WHO) has stressed that social distance is an effective measure to prevent COVID-19 contagious.

After the virus outbreak, physical isolation has been enforced to restrain the virus, alongside crowding avoidance, and hand washing.

Despite the measures, several companies have not ceased productive activities and workers keep laboring. Most times, however, it is difficult to maintain a safe distance.

Many of our customers are still having to go to work in the middle of this #COVID19Pandemic so we created an #AI tool that we hope can help them monitor, measure, and alert #SocialDistancing in the workplace.https://t.co/dD3ZPO98iQ pic.twitter.com/HRzGsHqtaA — LANDING AI (@landingAI) April 15, 2020

"Many of our customers in the manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries still must go to work every day to make sure our basic needs are met" the AI Corporation explained and stressed that its new tool could complement surveillance cameras.

Innovative applications to manage various aspects of daily life during the pandemic are also being developed by other technology leaders.

For instance, while China's Company Senseteme launched a learning tool for students who stay home, Global Cyberspace Governance developed disinfectant robots, smart helmets, and drones equipped with thermal cameras.

Although several high-tech products have been accepted as forms of protection, many people claim that they will serve as post-pandemic surveillance and tracking mechanisms.​​​​​​​