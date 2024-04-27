Eduardo Galeano, the Writer of Subjugated and Forgotten Stories

Eduardo Galeano was much more than a writer; he was a chronicler of Latin American history and reality.

"I'm a writer, obsessed with remembering, with remembering the past of America and above all that of Latin America, intimate land condemned to amnesia," said once the Uruguayan writer Eduardo Galeano (3 September 1940 – 13 April 2015) that have inspired million of people and dozens of Latin American journalists.

Galeano began his literary career behind his signature "Gius". At the age of 14 he sold his first political cartoon to the weekly Sol, of the Socialist Party in Uruguay. In 1960 he became editor of the weekly Marcha and later directed the newspaper Época for two years.

In the coup of 27 June 1973, he was imprisoned and forced to leave Uruguay after the publication of his book Las Venas Abiertas de America Latina. His book Open Veins of Latina America was censored by the dictatorships of Uruguay, Argentina and Chile, so he went to live in Argentina, where he founded the cultural magazine Crisis.

In addition to his work as a writer, Galeano was a fervent defender of human rights and social justice. His work is imbued with a deep sense of solidarity with the most disadvantaged and a constant criticism of the power structures that perpetuate inequality.

One of the highlights of Galeano’s work is his ability to combine literary beauty with political denunciation. His writings are full of evocative metaphors and poetic passages that capture the essence of the Latin American experience, while exposing the injustices and inequalities that characterize it.

Translated to English and between his most important works it is the already mentionated Open Veins of Latin America, Days and Nights of Love and War, the three volumes of Memory of fire, The Book of Embraces, Mirrors: Stories of Almost Everyone, Football (soccer) in Sun and Shadow.

Eduardo Galeano was much more than a writer; he was a chronicler of Latin American history and reality, a defender of human rights and a master of the word. His work continues to be relevant today, reminding us of the importance of memory and the struggle for justice in a world marked by inequality and injustice.