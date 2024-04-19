Death of Egyptian Actor Salah Al-Saadani

Ashraf Zaki, the chairman of the Egyptian Actors Syndicate, confirmed the passing of the esteemed artist at the age of 81.

One of the most famous actor of the Egyptian Cinema, Salah Al-Saadani, passed way today Friday.

Ashraf Zaki has confirmed to the press that the funeral of Salah Al-Saadani will occur today, April 19, 2024, following the afternoon prayer at the Police Mosque in Sheikh Zayed, Cairo. Al-Saadani has been absent from the creative landscape in recent years.

Al-Saadani began his artistic career at Cairo University Theater, where he was studying at the Faculty of Agriculture with his friend Adel Imam. Few year later both of them embarked on a successful career over the course of nearly 60 years.

Al-Saadani became a professional actor in the mid-sixties, when he participated in a small role in the play “Locanda Paradise. He received a number of roles in theatre, cinema and television, before he got the opportunity to prove his talent and gained more space in the works during the seventies.

During the 1970s, he participated in a number of important films in the history of Egyptian cinema, including “The Earth,” “A Song on the Passage,” “The Bullet Is Still in My Pocket,” “Life is a Moment,” in addition to his famous role in the series “My Dear Sons, Thank You” with Abdel Moneim Madbouly discovered his talent.

Al-Saadani reached the peak of his success after Saeed Saleh apologized for playing the character “Mayor Suleiman Ghanem” in the series “Layali Al-Helmeya,” so the role went to him. In this work he created, with Yahya Al-Fakharani, author Osama Anwar Okasha, and director Ismail Abdel Hafez, one of the most successful series in the history of Arab drama.

Salah Al-Saadani chose to silently retire from acting, 10 years ago, coinciding with his celebration of his 70th birthday.