Memory, Truth And Justice Day: Argentina 48 Years After Videla

Today, March 24, Argentina commemorates the installation of the military dictatorship of Jorge Rafael Videla, 48 years ago. In the framework of the arrival at Casa Rosada of an ultra-right government, social movements, political groups and students mobilized towards squares throughout the country.

The day is known as the Day of Memory, Truth and Justice, and the largest concentration was in Plaza de Mayo, in one of the most massive marches of the 40 years since the restoration of democracy.

Mobilizations around all the country are marked by an special context now when the Javier Milei's government denies the Videla's dictatorship and all crimes committed by the military ruling after a military coup in March 24, 1976 and lasted until 10 December 1983.

In the event that took the Plaza de Mayo and streets surrounding the Casa Rosada, participated 'Las Abuelas y Madres de Plaza de Mayo', along with the human rights organization H.I.J.O.S, Alex Kicillof, governor of the Province of Buenos Aires, an activist, professor, Argentine sculptor and painter, Nobel Peace Prize winner Adolfo Pérez Esquivel.

#Video | Argentines celebrate The National Day of Memory for Truth and Justice

Also, during the act of remembrance took place the reading of a document repudiating the negationism and totalitarian practices of the government of Milei and Patricia Villarruel: ''Forty-eight years after the genocidal coup, we met again in the Plaza de Mayo. We arrived here, as always, to shout loudly: THERE ARE 30,000! THEY ARE PRESENT! IT WAS GENOCIDE! AND THIS PEOPLE SAID NEVER AGAIN!''

''The Argentine democracy has an enormous debt: to restore the identity of some 300 people, the majority born in the clandestine maternity hospitals of the dictatorship, who today are adults between 41 and 49 years old,'' reads the document.

The document criticises the macro-economic and liberal adjustments of the economy imposed by the government of Javier Milei: 'It is the re-edition of the planned misery of Martínez de Hoz.'' José Alfredo Martínez de Hoz was the Minister of Economy of the military dictatorship, measures similar to those of Milei which proved disastrous.

#Argentina | Mobilization in Buenos Aires for the National Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice

The protesters claimed that ''Never More Planned Misery! Never More Hatred, Never More Political Violence!'' and recalled that ''A government that is not at the service of the people, is against the people''.

On the other hand, the Nobel Prize winner Adolfo Pérez Esquivel highlighted that "We reject the denial and apology of State terrorism" and demanded "the continuity of the policies of Memory, Truth and Justice promoted by the Secretariat of Human Rights and the preservation of Sites and Spaces of Memory'.

"We remind this government that it must bear in mind that with hatred, repression and revenge, a more just and fraternal society cannot be built,' added the Nobel.