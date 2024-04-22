President Milei Cuts Budget of Argentine Film Institute

The modification of the Institute's structure involves the elimination of operational units at various levels.

On Monday, the administration of far-right President Javier Milei announced a substantial reduction in funding for the National Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts (INCAA).

The budget cut was justified by stating that it aims to "efficiently and effectively fulfill the primary responsibility" of the INCAA, for which its organizational structure will be modified.

On April 10, the Milei administration had suspended INCAA's activities for 90 days due to "existing budgetary and financial deficits."

On Monday, the regulation signed by INCAA President Carlos Pirovano "promotes a structure that leads to more agile mechanisms and processes, as well as a lower budgetary cost."

Argentinian protesters are telling “anarcho-capitalist” President Milei to “f*ck off.” The “unity of workers” rallying cry has become the uniting factor in the ongoing mass mobilization against the anti-worker neoliberal policies. The poverty rate in the country is nearly 60%. pic.twitter.com/T6RJn7ByeI — Azadar Hussain (@Azadar04) April 20, 2024

The decision aligns with Milei's policies to adjust the size of the State, "in the context of the general economic crisis and significant fiscal deficit that the country has been experiencing for decades, considering that INCAA obtains resources from contributions from society as a whole," Pirovano's regulation states.

The modification of the INCAA structure involves the elimination of operational units at various levels and a general rearrangement of actions, as well as a subsequent review of its staff allocation.

The world of cinema has been expressing itself in various forums, the latest being on Saturday at the Platino Awards gala held in Mexico, against the austerity policies of Milei's government.