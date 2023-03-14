Ecuador: Workers and Students to March Against President Lasso

“Protesting is a fundamental human right... We protest because we are in a state of helplessness right now," FUT President Arellano said.

On Wednesday, the Workers' Unitary Front (FUT) and the Federation of University Students of Ecuador (FEUE) will hold a march against President Guillermo Lasso to protest his ineptitude in solving the serious problems that this South American country is going through.

“Protesting is a fundamental human right and is protected by the Constitution. We protest because we are in a state of helplessness right now," FUT President Marcela Arellano said, and rejected the right-wing discourse according to which protests generate destabilization.

She pointed out that Lasso is the one who generates instability in Ecuador because his administration puts the burden of the economic and political crisis on the people.

In these circumstances, “we raise the need to allocate budgets for education, health, and security,” the workers' leader said.

In #Ecuador, the US risks being on the wrong side of history



The #Biden administration should stop extending blind support for Guillermo Lasso’s corruption-ridden presidency.

https://t.co/3o8JLBkBAW — TAVI (@xTAVIx) March 13, 2023

Regarding the Lasso administration's intention to militarize the streets, she indicated that such a repressive measure seeks to hide social discontent since the police usually repress citizen mobilizations.

On Wednesday, students, workers, educators, and retirees will take to the streets of downtown Quito, the capital city, where they will defend social security, employment, health, and education.

Amid threats against them, the FUT and FEUE militants will hold a peaceful mobilization to demand that Lasso “step aside” and resign from the presidency.