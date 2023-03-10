Ecuador: 80 Thousand Affected in Manabí Due to Rains

"The situation in Chone is complicated, there is an affectation of 80 thousand people directly or indirectly," local authorities said.

The prefect of the Manabi province, Leonardo Orlando, said this Friday that 80 thousand people have been affected by the intense rains registered in the Ecuadorian territory.

"The situation in Chone is complicated, there is an affectation of 80 thousand people directly or indirectly the last three days the rains have been the most intense," said Orlando.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms between Tuesday and Wednesday, have severely hit the municipality of Chone. According to Orlando, the floods and landslides have left three elderly people dead and caused losses of about 8 million dollars.

In this regard, the official said that 5 000 hectares of crops have been affected as some 2 800 hectares have been left under water.

Varias provincias de Ecuador y Perú se están viendo afectadas desde hace tres días producto del ciclón Yaku. Las fuertes lluvias, producto del fenómeno atmosférico, han producido inundaciones en ambas naciones y amenazas de deslaves. pic.twitter.com/OLzpdyD5aN — Ysabel (@Ysakaden) March 11, 2023

Several provinces of Ecuador and Peru have been affected for three days as a result of Cyclone Yaku. The heavy rains, product of the atmospheric phenomenon, have produced floods in both nations and threats of landslides.

"We have about 20 machines, 4 tankers and we are working together with the Municipality of Chone to attend the most affected families in shelters and evacuation," said the prefect.

During his visit to the territory, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said that 11.3 million dollars will be allocated for emergency works, while credits and bonds will be granted for the reactivation of the productive sector.

Ecuador's National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (Inamhi) forecast that heavy rains, thunderstorms and temporary wind gusts could extend during the first two weeks of this month.