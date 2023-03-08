Ecuador Reports Three Deaths in Chone Canton Due to Rains

According to local authorities, 90 percent of downtown streets were flooded.

The Secretariat of Risk Management (SGR) reported on Wednesday that three people died, and 2 000 families were affected by heavy rains that hit the canton Chone, in the province of Manabi.

Two of the deaths occurred early Tuesday morning due to a landslide that caused the collapse of a house in the Santa Rita de Chone parish, according to the government institution.

It said in a communiqué that the other death corresponded to a person who was swept away by the current of the Mosquito River.

Seven hazardous events: five floods and two landslides caused the main damages in this locality, according to the last report of the SGR Adverse Events Monitoring Directorate.

El Presidente Guillermo Lasso se trasladará a #Chone para coordinar acciones de respuesta ante las fuertes lluvias. pic.twitter.com/we4tosgu0Y — Ecuador al Rato (@Ecuadoralrato) March 9, 2023

President Guillermo Lasso will travel to Chone to coordinate response actions to heavy rains.

Amid this situation, the city council of Chone declared an emergency in the territory. Public and private institutions were summoned to coordinate responses. The SGR has been requested to open temporary shelter centers.

The Emergency Operations Committee (COE) of Chone was activated, "to manage, articulate and make available the necessary resources to cover the humanitarian demands and services that could be affected."

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso announced that he will visit Chone to coordinate the provision of aid to all affected citizens in the territory, where, according to local authorities, 90 percent of downtown streets were flooded.