Ecuador: Prosecutor’s Office Files Charges Against Lenín Moreno

Thirty-seven people, including the former President, are charged with alleged bribery and participation in an alleged corruption scheme.

Ecuador's Attorney General's Office (FGE) filed charges Friday against former President Lenín Moreno (2017-2021) and 36 other people for the 'Sinohydro' case.

The 37 people are accused of alleged bribery and participation in an alleged corruption scheme linked to the construction of the Coca Codo Sinclair hydroelectric project.

In addition to the former President, the FGE filed charges against his wife, Rocío González; his daughter Ina Moreno; his brothers, Edwin and Guillermo; his sisters-in-law, Jaquelina V. and Martha G.; his friends, Conto Patiño and Xavier Macías; as well as Cai Runguo, former Chinese ambassador to Ecuador.

The Sinohydro case was first known as "Ina Papers" and the investigation began in 2019. Last February 22 the FGE announced the beginning of the process against Moreno and the other 36 people.

#AHORA | #CasoSinohydro: se instala audiencia de formulación de cargos contra el exvicepresidente de la República, Lenín M, y 36 personas más por su presunta participación en el delito de cohecho. Habrían recibido cerca de 76 millones de dólares en coimas. #FiscalíaContraElDelito pic.twitter.com/xXKLuM0BMP — Fiscalía Ecuador (@FiscaliaEcuador) March 3, 2023

Sinohydro case: hearing of charges against former vice-president of the Republic, Lenín M, and 36 other people for their alleged participation in the crime of bribery. They would have received close to US$76 million in bribes.

The case investigates the construction of the Coca Codo Sinclair hydroelectric project in Ecuador, developed by the Chinese company Sinohydro.

Those involved allegedly received nearly 76 million dollars in bribes between 2009 and 2018. The FGE alleges that as vice president of Ecuador (2007-2013), Moreno facilitated the concession to Sinohydro to construct the hydroelectric dam.

The bribes would represent approximately 4 percent of the contracted value of the work, which was almost 2 billion dollars, the FGE has said, noting that its execution required 2.245 billion dollars.