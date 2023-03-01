Ecuador: Legislative Commission to Vote on Report on Lasso

Lawmakers analyzed a corruption network that made money by processing private company contracts with the State and high-level positions in the Lasso administration.

On Tuesday, the Commission for Truth, Justice, and Anti-Corruption presented a report on a criminal network in which the Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso appears involved.

This report will be analyzed today by all the members of this commision. They who will decide whether they recommend the impeachment of the Ecuadorian president.

After invetigating into the case known as “The Great Godfather” or “Encounter," the Commission detected a corruption network that made money by processing private company contracts with the State and high-level positions in the Lasso administration.

This criminal netweork also laundered money through links to drug trafficking and the Albanian mafia. All this information was initially revealed by the electronic portal La Posta.

The report ensures that Lasso interfered in the investigations carried out by the Prosecutor's Office, which allowed the continuation of the commission of crimes.

He also would have committed a crime by avoiding denouncing the alleged relationships of his relatives and collaborators with Albanian businessmen linked to drug trafficking.

El Informe El Gran Padrino, devela la estructura criminal del gobierno y da escalofríos. Ecuador está gobernado, literalmente, por narco mafias que, sin pudor ni escrúpulo alguno, una vez ganadas las elecciones se dedicaron a saquear al país. Nunca más un solo voto a la derecha! pic.twitter.com/sfWajQXu7S — Pablo Dávalos (@PabloDavalos63) February 28, 2023

The tweet reads, "The Great Godfather report reveals the government's criminal structure and gives chills. Literally, Ecuador is governed by drug mafias which, after winning the elections, dedicated themselves to looting the country without shame or scruple. Never again a single vote for the right."

Therefore, the report concluded that there are enough data demonstrating the political responsibility of Guillermo Lasso in the alleged commission of various criminal offenses, among which the report mentions the crime of "Treason Against the Homeland" and

and crimes by omission related to bribery and embezzlement.

Possibly, the proposal for the political trial will be analyzed on Friday by the plenary session of the National Assembly. If the impeachment request is approved by 75 percent of the lawmakers, the Ecuadorian Presidency would be assumed by Vice President Alfredo Borrego.

Due to the political crisis generated by "The Great Godfather” scandal, Indigenous peoples, workers, and students have called for mobilizations to demand the resignation or dismissal of President Lasso.