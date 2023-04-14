Ecuador Willing to Send Arms to Ukraine, US Leaks Reveal

Meanwhile, the Ecuadorian police lack the necessary resources to try to stop the increasing escalation of violence generated by drug traffickers.

The U.S. Intelligence documents leaked by computer technician Jack Teixeira last week unleash new scandals as they uncover maneuvers by Washington to fuel the war in Ukraine.

The New York Times (NYT) published an article stating that the Ecuadorean government led by right-wing President Guillermo Lasso took into consideration the requests for military support that the United States made to its Latin American allies.

Earlier this year, General Laura Richardson, the leader of the U.S. Southern Command (SouthCom), asked six Latin American countries to donate Russian weapons to Ukraine. In return, Washington would provide donors with modern U.S.-made weaponry.

When analyzing the U.S. leaked documents, NYT journalists found that the Lasso administration considered the possibility of sending Soviet-made MI-17 helicopters to Ukraine.

Seymour Hersh: The CIA Knows Ukrainian Officials Are Skimming US Aid

Hersh says the CIA estimates at least $400 million was embezzled last year in funds earmarked for diesel payments

by Dave DeCamp@DecampDave #CIA #Ukraine #Russia #SeymourHersh #NATO https://t.co/RHP9gLFmPe pic.twitter.com/sDENJjKrn1 — Antiwar.com (@Antiwarcom) April 12, 2023

"Ecuador would have been the first Latin American country to send weapons to Kyiv, according to the documents. It was not clear from the leaked documents whether Ecuador followed through," the U.S.outlet holds.

On Thursday, when asked by NYT journalists about this information, the Ecuadorian Foreign Affairs Ministry "denied any negotiations with Ukraine", arguing that a "donation of military goods and supplies is not mentioned in the Ecuadorean legislation, so an operation of these characteristics would be impossible."

Nevertheless, the stance adopted by the current Ecuadorean administration in the face of the Ukrainian conflict has remained clearly inclined in favor of one of the parties.

"Guillermo Lasso condemned Russia's invasion immediately and expressed his full support to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine in a phone call last June," the NYT recalled.