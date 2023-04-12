    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News

Ecuador: Six Inmates Found Dead In Litoral Penitentiary

  • Ward 5 of the Guayas Penitentiary No. 1 is controlled by the Las Águilas gang. Apr. 12, 2023.

    Ward 5 of the Guayas Penitentiary No. 1 is controlled by the Las Águilas gang. Apr. 12, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/@Urgente_Ecuador

Published 12 April 2023
Opinion

The bodies were hanging in their cells in ward 5 of the penitentiary.
 

During a routine check on Wednesday morning, prison guards found six dead inmates in the Litoral Penitentiary, located in the city of Guayaquil.

RELATED:
US Congressmen Send Letter To Biden On Ecuador Corruption Plot

The bodies were hanging in their cells in ward 5 of the penitentiary, according to the National Service of Attention to Persons Deprived of Liberty (SNAI).

Ward 5 of the Guayas Penitentiary No. 1 is controlled by the Las Águilas gang, which disputes the control of Ecuadorian prisons.

Immediately the competent authorities were notified and proceeded with the removal of the bodies, said the SNAI, which decided to suspend visits to the prison.

GUAYAQUIL: The six PPL who were found lifeless in their cells in ward five of the Litoral Penitentiary were identified this Wednesday morning, 12/04/2023.

This violent event occurs a week after three inmates were killed, and eleven others injured in the maximum security prison La Roca, also in the city of Guayaquil. 

Since February 2021, according to data from SNAI and Ecuador's Attorney General's Office (FGE), between 2021 and 2022, at least 429 inmates have been killed in eleven massacres across the country.

Tags

Ecuador Guayaquil Litoral Penitentiary Massacre

RT
El Universo
by teleSUR/gsd
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.