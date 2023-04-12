Ecuador: Six Inmates Found Dead In Litoral Penitentiary

The bodies were hanging in their cells in ward 5 of the penitentiary.

During a routine check on Wednesday morning, prison guards found six dead inmates in the Litoral Penitentiary, located in the city of Guayaquil.

The bodies were hanging in their cells in ward 5 of the penitentiary, according to the National Service of Attention to Persons Deprived of Liberty (SNAI).

Ward 5 of the Guayas Penitentiary No. 1 is controlled by the Las Águilas gang, which disputes the control of Ecuadorian prisons.

Immediately the competent authorities were notified and proceeded with the removal of the bodies, said the SNAI, which decided to suspend visits to the prison.

This violent event occurs a week after three inmates were killed, and eleven others injured in the maximum security prison La Roca, also in the city of Guayaquil.

Since February 2021, according to data from SNAI and Ecuador's Attorney General's Office (FGE), between 2021 and 2022, at least 429 inmates have been killed in eleven massacres across the country.