US Congressmen Send Letter To Biden On Ecuador Corruption Plot

On Wednesday, U.S. Democratic Party Representative Raul Manuel Grijalva and other congressmen sent a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden urging redoubled efforts against corruption in Ecuador.

The congressmen asked the Biden administration to "reevaluate our government's close relations with the Lasso administration," denouncing "what appears to be a corruption network linking key associates of Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso to organized crime figures."

In this regard, the letter brought up the name of Danilo Carrera, Lasso's brother-in-law, who is the alleged ringleader of the corruption scheme in Ecuadorian public companies within the energy sector.

"There is evidence to suggest that one of these individuals - Danilo Carrera - as well as President Lasso himself have been using U.S. jurisdictions to hide assets and evade taxes, in violation of Ecuadorian law," the letter reads.

"Journalists uncovered what appears to be a web of corruption that ties key associates of President Lasso to organized crime... There is evidence that... Carrera- as well as Lasso himself have been using US jurisdictions to hide assets and avoid taxes."https://t.co/aiCBhG85bG — Guillaume Long (@GuillaumeLong) April 12, 2023

In this regard, the congressmen requested the U.S. Department of Justice "a prompt investigation into the origins of these assets, based primarily in holding companies in Florida."

Rep. Raul M. Grijalva along with Reps. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Eleanor Holmes Norton, Hank Johnson, and Juan Vargas who consigned the letter, recognized "the Biden administration's commitment to supporting anti-corruption efforts abroad, as detailed in the U.S. Strategy 2021 to Counter Corruption."

Currently, in the South American country, President Lasso is facing impeachment proceedings against him for the alleged crime of embezzlement according to the Constitutional Court's ruling.