    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News

US Congressmen Send Letter To Biden On Ecuador Corruption Plot

  • Representative Raúl M. Grijalva, Arizona Democrat. Apr. 12, 2023.

    Representative Raúl M. Grijalva, Arizona Democrat. Apr. 12, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/@CQnow

Published 12 April 2023 (1 hours 8 minutes ago)
Opinion

The letter denounces a network of "corruption linking key associates of Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso to organized crime figures."

On Wednesday, U.S. Democratic Party Representative Raul Manuel Grijalva and other congressmen sent a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden urging redoubled efforts against corruption in Ecuador.

RELATED:
Ecuadorian Lawmakers Move Toward Political Trial Against Lasso

The congressmen asked the Biden administration to "reevaluate our government's close relations with the Lasso administration," denouncing "what appears to be a corruption network linking key associates of Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso to organized crime figures."

In this regard, the letter brought up the name of Danilo Carrera, Lasso's brother-in-law, who is the alleged ringleader of the corruption scheme in Ecuadorian public companies within the energy sector.

"There is evidence to suggest that one of these individuals - Danilo Carrera - as well as President Lasso himself have been using U.S. jurisdictions to hide assets and evade taxes, in violation of Ecuadorian law," the letter reads.

In this regard, the congressmen requested the U.S. Department of Justice "a prompt investigation into the origins of these assets, based primarily in holding companies in Florida."

Rep. Raul M. Grijalva along with Reps. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Eleanor Holmes Norton, Hank Johnson, and Juan Vargas who consigned the letter, recognized "the Biden administration's commitment to supporting anti-corruption efforts abroad, as detailed in the U.S. Strategy 2021 to Counter Corruption."

Currently, in the South American country, President Lasso is facing impeachment proceedings against him for the alleged crime of embezzlement according to the Constitutional Court's ruling.

Tags

U.S. Ecuador Corruption Network

People

Raul Manuel Grijalva

grijalva.house.gov
by teleSUR/gsd
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.