A Computer Technician Leaked Pentagon Documents: WP

Apparently, the classified information was leaked by Jack Teixeira, a National Guard Airman who embrases white supremacist ideas.

The Washington Post (WP) published a report according to which the person responsible for leaking U.S. secret documents would be a worker at a military base.

The 21-year-old Jack Teixeira is a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. His work as a computer technician gave him access to sensitive information.

The WP holds that he accessed took the secret documents to his house and posted them on Discord chat server called "Thug Shaker Central" in order to impress other young people.

To find out who is behind the leaks, the U.S. journalists interviewed a teenager who is part of the Discord chat and accessed a video in which Teixeira appears at a shooting range where he uttered racial and anti-Semitic insults before shooting several times at a target.

Biden's comments on Pentagon leaks: "I'm not worried about the leak, but I'm concerned that it happened. But I don't know anything there that would be of great importance." pic.twitter.com/kL37kC6EDR — Spriter (@Spriter99880) April 13, 2023

The documents published on Discord were later disseminated on Telegram and other social networks. Finally, they ended up on the front pages of major newspapers around the world.

Among other things, the leaked information provides details about the plans to strengthen the Ukrainian offensive drawn up by the U.S. and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The Pentagon documents also reveal that Washington would have spied on its closest allies in countries such as Ukraine, South Korea, and Israel.

This is the most important leak of secret information since 2013, when the then-analyst Edward Snowden exposed the scope of the massive espionage programs that the United States launched after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.