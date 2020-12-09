Ecuador: Union for Hope's Candidates Certified To Run Elections

Ecuador's National Electoral Council (CNE) on Tuesday decided to confirm leftist Union for Hope alliance's (UNES) candidates Andres Arauz and Carlos Rabascall for the presidential elections to take place in February 2021.

The announcement comes after the Electoral Contentious Tribunal (TCE) certified that there were no pending appeals regarding the candidates of the UNES alliance, which is formed by the Democratic Center (DC) and the Social Commitment Force (FCS).

The TCE resolved to disqualify the complaint filed against the alliance whereby right-wing parties asked the revocation of all the candidacies of the coalition.

The TCE also ordered the inscription of the Social Justice Movement (SJC) running mates Alvaro Noboa and Gino Cornejo.

President candidate Arauz noted that the delays were "obstacles" in order to postpone the elections.

President candidate Arauz noted that the delays were "obstacles" in order to postpone the elections.

"I still do not rule out that this is the intention with other candidates who are running, but we are already on the ballot and that is a joy for all the Ecuadorian people, who can decide their future," he added.

Sixteen presidential binomials are set now to contest the February elections.