Ecuador: Quito to Host 13th International Book Fair

The Ecuadorian Ministry of Culture and Heritage on Monday finalized the details for the 13th International Book Fair (FIL Quito 2020), which will be held virtually.

The virtual event is scheduled to begin on Tuesday at Tres Gatos bookstore in Quito, where there will be a debate which will include the participation of the Minister, Angelica Arias, the director of the 'Jose de la Cuadra' National Book and Reading Plan, Juana Neira, and the fair's curator, Santiago Vizcaino.

The issue that will identify this year's festival of letters will be "Reading: another way to find ourselves," scheduled from December 8 to 13.

According to the Ecuadorean government, national and international writers will be invited to the event and publishers, bookstores, university publishers, embassies, and both public and private organizations.

The meeting will consist of virtual tours of all sorts of literary proposals designed to please readers, from the youngest to those looking for specialized literature.



The National Book has organized the International Book Fair and Reading Plan of the Ministry of Culture and Heritage, along with the Organization of Ibero-American States for Education, Science, and Culture, and the Ecuadorian Book Chamber.



With the annual meeting, the authorities seek to encourage reading and stimulating other wholesome and educational entertainment forms.