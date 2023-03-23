Ecuador: Transport Workers Strike In Guayaquil Lifted

The mayor of Guayaquil, Cynthia Viteri, refused to accede to the demand of the transport workers who were asking for a fare increase.

The Federation of Urban Transport of Guayas (FETUG) lifted its strike this Thursday after a meeting with the governor of Guayas, Francesco Tabacchi.

The parties agreed on a meeting between the Government, the elected mayor, Aquiles Alvarez, and the transport sector for April 5.

The meeting aims to "outline future actions for the benefit of the citizens," according to a statement issued by the Presidency's Communication Secretariat.

The carriers announced the strike two days ago, asking the authorities to increase the fare from 0.30 to 0.40 dollars.

TRANSPORTISTAS LEVANTAN PARO EN GUAYAQUIL#ChristianSarmiento presidente #FETUG informa #Tregua para levantar suspensión transporte urbano en #Guayaquil y agradecen mediación de #FrancescoTabacchi gobernador del #Guayas para diálogo con #AquilesAlvarez por precio de pasajes pic.twitter.com/nNvaTwj8ZJ — Yap Tv Ecuador (@YapTvEcuador1) March 23, 2023

TRANSPORT WORKERS LIFT STRIKE IN GUAYAQUIL. Christian Sarmiento FETUG president reports truce to lift suspension urban transport in Guayaquil and thank mediation of governor of Guayas Francesco Tabacchi for dialogue with Aquiles Alvarez for ticket prices.

The mayor of Guayaquil, Cynthia Viteri, refused to accede to the demand and warned that she filed a complaint with the Prosecutor's Office for paralyzing a public service, which constitutes a criminal offense.

The suspension of the transport strike took place while the most populous city of the country dawned today with widespread flooding due to heavy rains registered since Wednesday night.

Viteri announced the creation of a shelter to accommodate those affected, while 250 firefighters remain active in the rescue of people from their homes north of the city in Sauces and Samanes.