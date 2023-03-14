1 151 People Murdered So Far This Year in Ecuador

The South American country had the worst record of criminal violence last year, with more than 4 500 violent deaths.

According to a report by Ecuador's National Police, 1 151 people have been killed in the country between January 1 and March 10 this year.

Zone 8 of the Metropolitan District of Guayaquil registered 424 violent deaths from January 1 to March 13, 2023.

Kidnappings of businessmen and small traders have also been recorded in zone 8, made up of the municipalities of Guayaquil, Duran and Samborondon, in the coastal province of Guayas.

The South American country had the worst record of criminal violence in 2022 by reporting more than 4 500 violent deaths throughout the national territory, but mainly in the city of Guayaquil.

Ecuador es un país enfermo con un mismo síntoma en todas las estructuras públicas y privadas, se clasifican en: sicariato, tráfico de drogas, corrupción, chantajes, indolencia, quemi-importismo, desinformación, violencia, secuestros, terrorismo, etc., Futuro incierto. ¿? — juan manuel vallejo (@juanvallren) March 14, 2023

Ecuador is a sick country with the same symptom in all public and private structures, classified as: hired assassins, drug trafficking, corruption, blackmail, indolence, quemi-importismo, disinformation, violence, kidnappings, terrorism, etc., uncertain future.

Mexico's Citizen Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice ranked Guayaquil 24th on the list of the most violent cities in 2022.

The government of President Guillermo Lasso has been facing severe criticism from nationals who denounce his failure to address the social and economic woes in the country.