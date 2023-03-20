Ecuador: Impeachment Request Against Lasso, To Proceedings -CAL

The decision was made with five votes in favor and two abstentions.

The Legislative Administration Council (CAL) of Ecuador's National Assembly admitted the request for impeachment proceedings against Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso.

The seven members of the CAL, made the decision (five votes in favor and two abstentions) to send the impeachment request to the Constitutional Court for review. The latter has six days to issue a preliminary ruling on admissibility.

In favor of the trial were the President of the Parliament, Virgilio Saquicela; the representative of Unión Por La Esperanza (UNES), Marcela Holguín; Darwin Pereira, of Pachakutik; Esteban Torres, of the Partido Social Cristiano (PSC); and Ronny Aleaga (UNES).

The National Agreement Bench (BAN), Nathalie Arias and Johanna Moreira, representative of a faction of the so-called Democratic Left (ID) abstained from voting.

The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, is accused of the crimes of bribery, embezzlement, and extortion, in the Great Godfather corruption case.

The case investigates a corruption scheme in public companies, operating mainly in the National Electricity Corporation (CNEL) and the Electrical Corporation of Ecuador (Celec).

Lasso's brother-in-law, Danilo Carrera, is allegedly the leader of the corruption network.