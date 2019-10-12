News > Ecuador

Ecuador: 'No Place to Hide', More Cities Reject Neoliberalism

For the first time in the history of the Republic of Ecuador, the government headquarters was transferred from Quito, the capital city, to Guayaquil on October 7.

President Lenin Moreno made the decision amid growing protests against the policy package implemented to secure an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan.

The decision also happened a week after Moreno declared a State of Exception, a legal move which allows the government to restrict civil and political rights.

Closure of alternative media, detention of hundreds of people and other measures to halt citizen protest, however, would appear to have had no real effect.

Through their cell phones, which has become the civilian tool to break the information fence set up by the mainstream media, Ecuadorians report that more and more cities are actively joining a national strike which demands real political changes.

"No place to hide" was the cry that people chanted in tacit allusion to the change of the government headquarters towards Guayaquil, a city-port traditionally controlled by right-wing politicians.

Injured demonstrator is carried by others in Quito, Ecuador October 12, 2019. Photo:Reuters
Inhabitants of popular neighborhoods massively join protest led by Indigenous peoples in Quito, Ecuador, October 12, 2019. Photo:Reuters
Demonstrators stand behind a makeshift barricade in downtown Quito, Ecuador on October 12, 2019. Photo:Reuters
Riot police vehicle rams against barricades to prevent people from moving towards the Presidential Palace, Quito, Ecuador October 12, 2019. Photo:Reuters
Injured citizen is helped by paramedics in Quito, Ecuador, October 12, 2019. There are no official aggregate figures on the number of people injured. Photo:Reuters
Medical students join anti-IMF protests next to the Isidro Ayora Hospital, nearby the National Assembly, in Quito, Ecuador October 11, 2019. Photo:Reuters
Student holds sign reading, '10th day, [President] Moreno, you still can't kill me', Quito, Ecuador, October 11, 2019. Photo:EFE
Women hold sings reading 'No more deads', 'Moreno, your indifference kills', Quito, Ecuador October 12, 2019. Photo:Twitter / @680radioatalaya @inredh1
Women shouting 'No more deaths' as they march towards downtonwn Quito, Ecuador, October 12, 2019. Photo:Twitter / @inredh1
Women hold sign reading 'Down with the economic policy package, Get out IMF', Quito, Ecuador, October 12, 2019. Photo:Twitter / @wambraEc
Published 12 October 2019 (6 hours 13 minutes ago)
