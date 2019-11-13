Multimedia > Galleries

Palestine Mourns 32 Killed in 48 Hrs by Israel’s New Offensive

As Israel pounds Gaza for a second day in the most violent assault in months, Palestinians mourn the death of 32 people, including a seven-year-old boy and two other minors, the Gaza Health Ministry said.
 
This comes as Israeli forces killed top Islamic Jihad Commander Bahaa Abu al-Ata and his wife on Nov. 12 in an air raid on his home in Gaza City.

In response, rockets were launched from Palestinian groups from Gaza Strip into Israel, which unleashed a new wave of violence against the besieged territory. After the rocket barrage, dozens of airstrikes were launched killing dozens as of Thursday and injuring more than 80 people.

galeria10
Women mourn during Abdullah al-Belbasi's funeral in the northern Gaza Strip November 13, 2019.
Women mourn during Abdullah al-Belbasi's funeral in the northern Gaza Strip November 13, 2019. Photo:Reuters
A Palestinian boy mourns after learning his relative was killed in Gaza November 13, 2019.
A Palestinian boy mourns after learning his relative was killed in Gaza November 13, 2019. Photo:Reuters
A Palestinian woman reacts as she sits outside her home in the southern Gaza Strip November 12, 2019.
A Palestinian woman reacts as she sits outside her home in the southern Gaza Strip November 12, 2019. Photo:Reuters
The son of Palestinian Islamic Jihad field commander Baha Abu Al-Atta mourns during his father's funeral in Gaza City November 12, 2019.
The son of Palestinian Islamic Jihad field commander Baha Abu Al-Atta mourns during his father's funeral in Gaza City November 12, 2019. Photo:Reuters
Palestinian children collect objects from a house destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip November 13, 2019.
Palestinian children collect objects from a house destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip November 13, 2019. Photo:Reuters
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant Abdullah al-Belbasi during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip November 13, 2019.
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant Abdullah al-Belbasi during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip November 13, 2019. Photo:Reuters
A Palestinian boy carries belongings retrieved from a house destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip November 13, 2019.
A Palestinian boy carries belongings retrieved from a house destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip November 13, 2019. Photo:Reuters
A Palestinian man, stained with the blood of his relative, is comforted as he reacts at Shifa hospital in Gaza City November 13, 2019.1
A Palestinian man, stained with the blood of his relative, is comforted as he reacts at Shifa hospital in Gaza City November 13, 2019.1 Photo:Reuters
A Palestinian woman reacts as she looks out of her home in the southern Gaza Strip November 12, 2019.
A Palestinian woman reacts as she looks out of her home in the southern Gaza Strip November 12, 2019. Photo:Reuters
Palestinian women sit near the remains of a house destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip November 13, 2019.
Palestinian women sit near the remains of a house destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip November 13, 2019. Photo:Reuters
Published 13 November 2019
Galleries galerias telesur
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.