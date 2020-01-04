Ecuador: Andean Peoples Greet New Year Dancing 'La Diablada'

In January, Indigenous communities in Pillaro, Ecuador, celebrate The Dance of the Devils (La Diablada), a festival recalling the resistance of their ancestors to the ​​​​​​​Spanish conquest.

Thousands dance for hours wearing masks that evoke images of devils. Made with paper and wire, ​​​​​​​these masks also include horns of animals such as bulls, deer or rams.

During this early Andean carnival, groups of dancers compete with each other to stand out as the best performers.​​​​​​​

While touring downtown Pillaro, devils scar, curse, and dance with a sticky rhythm that entertains visitors.