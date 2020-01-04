Multimedia > Galleries

Ecuador: Andean Peoples Greet New Year Dancing 'La Diablada'

 

In January, Indigenous communities in Pillaro, Ecuador, celebrate The Dance of the Devils (La Diablada), a festival recalling the resistance of their ancestors to the ​​​​​​​Spanish conquest.

Thousands dance for hours wearing masks that evoke images of devils. Made with paper and wire, ​​​​​​​these masks also include horns of animals such as bulls, deer or rams.

During this early Andean carnival, groups of dancers compete with each other to stand out as the best performers.​​​​​​​

While touring downtown Pillaro, devils scar, curse, and dance with a sticky rhythm that entertains visitors.

 

galeria8
Young people prepare their outfits to dance in this Andean carnival, Pillaro, Ecuador, January 3, 2020.
Young people prepare their outfits to dance in this Andean carnival, Pillaro, Ecuador, January 3, 2020. Photo:EFE
Devils scare bystanders as they move along the streets, Pillaro, Ecuador, January 3, 2020.
Devils scare bystanders as they move along the streets, Pillaro, Ecuador, January 3, 2020. Photo:EFE
A devil dances to the music of village bands, Pillaro, Ecuador, January 3, 2020.
A devil dances to the music of village bands, Pillaro, Ecuador, January 3, 2020. Photo:EFE
Making a mask can take a whole day at work, January 3, 2020.
Making a mask can take a whole day at work, January 3, 2020. Photo:EFE
Some masks include the brand of the most prestigious artisans, Pillaro, Ecuador, January 3, 2020.
Some masks include the brand of the most prestigious artisans, Pillaro, Ecuador, January 3, 2020. Photo:EFE
Mask elaboration is a craft proudly inherited from parents to children, Pillaro, Ecuador, January 3, 2020.
Mask elaboration is a craft proudly inherited from parents to children, Pillaro, Ecuador, January 3, 2020. Photo:EFE
Devil dancers worn the new symbols of the people's protest, Pillaro, Ecuador, January 3, 2020.
Devil dancers worn the new symbols of the people's protest, Pillaro, Ecuador, January 3, 2020. Photo:EFE
Dance schools take to the streets to display their choreography, Pillaro, Ecuador, January 3, 2020.
Dance schools take to the streets to display their choreography, Pillaro, Ecuador, January 3, 2020. Photo:EFE
Published 4 January 2020 (12 hours 57 minutes ago)
Galleries galerias telesur
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.