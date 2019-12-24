Ho, Ho, Ho! Christmas Celebrations Across the World in 2019

Millions across the globe gather around to celebrate Christmas on Dec. 24. The holiday has transcended the Christian observance to become an international festivity to which every people and nation have incorporated their own culture and traditions.
A child receives a present from a firefighter dressed as Santa Claus during the annual gift-giving event organized by the Fire Department in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
A couple takes a selfie in front of a Christmas tree on Syntagma square in Athens, Greece.
A demonstrator dressed as Santa Claus hands out gifts to children sitting on the remains of a demolished Palestinian house during an anti-Israel protest, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
A Muslim family pose for a photo as they celebrate Christmas in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fans of Bundesliga soccer club 1.FC Union Berlin sing Christmas carols at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei stadium in Berlin, Germany.
Iraqi Christians attend a mass on Christmas Eve at the Grand Immaculate Church in al-Hamdaniya, near Mosul, Iraq.
A girl dressed as Santa Claus gives a gift to a Palestinian boy living on the other side of the Israeli barrier that separates Jerusalem from the West Bank.
Bolivians pose for a Christmas photo at the San Francisco square in La Paz, Bolivia.
A woman looks at a Christmas showcase in Tehran, Iran.
Students dressed in Santa hats and beards participate in a visit by a troupe of elephants (unseen) to distribute Christmas presents at a school in the historical city of Ayutthaya, Thailand
