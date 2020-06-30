Ecuador Confirms 677 New COVID-19 Cases Over the Last 24 Hours

Over the last 24 hours, Ecuador registered 677 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths, increasing the number of confirmed infections to 56,342 and the number of deaths to 7,598.

At least 30 percent of the officially accepted infections (17,244) occurred in the last 30 days, which shows that the pandemic continues to maintain an upward trend.

On June 29, however, President Lenin Moreno's administration partially resumed face-to-face activities in the public sector.

Ecuador's highest hospital occupation occurred in June "with a daily average of between 700 and 800 people hospitalized," local outlet Pichincha Communications reported and recalled that the highest peak of hospitalized patients (856) occurred on June 27.

En Ecuador las muertes acumuladas desde el 12 de marzo de 2020 al 28 de junio de 2020 ya suman 43.530, según los entendidos habría un "exceso de muertes", en relación al promedio histórico para esos tres meses, de más de 20 mil fallecimientos. pic.twitter.com/tyJOrzhJod — OrlandoPérezTeleSUR (@OrlandoPerezEC) June 30, 2020

"From March 12 to June 28, the accumulated deaths reached 43,530 in Ecuador. According to experts, there would be 20,000 cases representing an "excess of deaths" with respect to the historical average of these three months."

On June 29, the Pichincha province's local authorities asked the government to extend the curfew and prohibit the sale of alcohol to prevent further contagion in this territory.

The Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo, however, ruled out the establishment of more restrictive measures in Pichincha and the capital city.

"There is no new restriction for Quito. We have not talked about new restrictions ... What we agreed on is intensive work to increase the capacities of the health sector and improve controls on existing restrictions," Romo said, as reported by outlet El Universo.