Ecuador: Indigenous Confederation Request Cañari Chiefs Amnesty

Ecuador's Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities (CONAIE) Wednesday requested National Assembly's approval for Indigenous leaders' amnesty.

"We encourage the Justice Commission of the National Assembly to consider the request for amnesty for indigenous authorities in San Pedro de Cañar, who are prosecuted for exerting indigenous justice in their territory," CONAIE stated.

Cañari people leaders are under legal inquiry for imparting justice under Indigenous traditions in 2015 and 2017. They face trial and prosecution under charges of kidnapping, extortive kidnapping, and private property damaging.

Several Human Rights advocators, as well as Indigenous organizations, stresses contemporary legislation or western society cannot regulate Indigenous social organization and justice.

"They were taken to court for a common crime of which there is no evidence whatsoever, all because of pressure from the authorities of ordinary justice in a spirit of persecution for a racist and supremacist position on the right to justice and from those who were tried by the indigenous authorities," Conaie said.

In May of 208, the Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), Antonia Urrejola Noguera, warned about political prosecution against Indigenous communities and their criminalization.

Cañari people exert consuetudinary laws, based in tradition and community approval.