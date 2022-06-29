Ecuador: MICC Prepares Mobilization to Quito for Thursday

The Indigenous and Peasant Movement of Cotopaxi (MICC) and its Governing Council indicated that in the Assembly held on Tuesday; they will organize a massive and forceful mobilization to Quito for Thursday.

The MICC said their mobilization to Quito is scheduled for Thursday, from 7:30 am, with all organizations, unions, carriers, and workers. "To demand the national government respond to the 10 points raised by CONAIE."

Lourdes Tibán, leader of the indigenous movement in Cotopaxi, said that they would advance on foot to the capital. "Our peace zone is Panzaleo. From there, we will begin, in coordination with the indigenous movement of Cotopaxi, the walk to the city of Quito."

The MICC emphasized that they do not want more repression by the public forces or any kind of disorder. "The peoples, nationalities and social sectors we are people and peoples who build peace," they said.

El Movimiento Indígena y Campesino de Cotopaxi (MICC) anunció hoy la convocatoria a una marcha multitudinaria hacia la capital de #Ecuador ����, mañana, en apoyo a los reclamos sociales al Gobierno. pic.twitter.com/r6Y1ytGjSR — AleidAcela1956 (@AleidAcela1956) June 29, 2022

During the Assembly, they decided to enable the humanitarian corridor. This will allow that perishable and non-perishable products of primary necessity, such as food, medicines, fuel, or LPG gas, will be supplied until noon this Wednesday.