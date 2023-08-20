Ecowas Meets Niger Deposed President and Military Junta Leader

Saturday's meeting comes after Ecowas decided on August 10 to activate its standby force in response to the recent coup in Niger.

A delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) met on Saturday with Niger's deposed president, Mohamed Bazoum, and the leader of the military junta, Abdourahamane Tchiani.

The spokesman of the Nigerien Presidency, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, reported on social networks that the Ecowas special envoys have returned to Niamey, Niger's capital, to continue their dialogue with the leaders of the country's military junta.

"After the meeting with the head of Niger's CNSP (National Council for the Safeguarding of the Homeland), General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the Ecowas delegation in Niger has also visited President Mohamed Bazoum this evening in Niamey," Abdulaziz said Saturday night.

The Ecowas delegation is led by General AbdulSalami Abubakar, who served as Nigeria's president during the 1998-1999 period.

�� Delegación de la Cedeao se reúne con presidente de Níger destituido

Por su parte, el líder de la junta militar de Níger, Tchiani, dijo que la Cedao prepara para una intervención militar en su territorio y aseguró que la defensa no se amilanará pic.twitter.com/PvrPnwubNo — jose dubry (@JoseDubry) August 19, 2023

The tweet reads, "Ecowas delegation meets with ousted Niger president For his part, the leader of Niger's military junta, Tchiani, said that Ecowas is preparing for a military intervention on its territory and assured that the defense will not be intimidated."

Earlier in August, a delegation made up of members of the Economic Community of West African States, the African Union and the United Nations failed to get into Niamey to meet with the military junta, according to the Ecowas Commission.

Saturday's meeting comes after Ecowas decided on August 10 to activate its standby force in response to the recent coup in Niger, while highlighting its continued commitment to restoring constitutional order in the African country through peaceful measures.

According to Ecowas Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Abdel-Fatau Musah, the date for the deployment of a regional force was decided during a recent meeting of the regional group's military leaders in Ghana. The official said they would not disclose the date for the time being.

Military representatives from Nigeria, Benin, Ivory Coast and Senegal confirmed the readiness of their armed forces to intervene on Nigerian territory. Mali and Burkina Faso, also ruled by military juntas, have rejected such an option.

CNSP President, General Abdurahamane Tiani, open to dialogue

Faced with the set of sanctions imposed by ECOWAS against Niger, General Abdurahamane Tiani delivered a speech stating that, as the aspirations of Nigeriens are respected, he is ready to dialogue and reach agreements.

Tiani said that his intention is not to perpetuate himself in power while rejecting the illegal ECOWAS measures that deprive Nigerians of financial resources to lift their economy. The sanctions include closing borders, suspending financial transactions, blocking the entry of food and pharmaceutical products.

On this occasion, the CNSP president denounced ECOWAS for preparing an armed occupation in complicity with France. Tiani warned the regional body of the consequences of a foreign military action against Niger.

He also pointed out that the July 26 coup d'état responded to a desire of the Nigerien people, and added that it was thanks to this army that it was possible to prevent terrorists from further destabilizing the region.

Meanwhile, in Niamey, some 50 000 people mobilized to register for a census of volunteers for the defense of the homeland. The campaign was launched at the "General Seyni Kountché" stadium and aims to help the authorities identify Nigerian volunteers over 18 years old. The co-organizer of the initiative, Younoussou Hima, has said that the war ECOWAS wants to wage in Niger will not be against the military in power, but against the people.